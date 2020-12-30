$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

