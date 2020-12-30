Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

