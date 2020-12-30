Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

