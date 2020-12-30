BidaskClub Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of GRVY stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.30. Gravity has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $239.90.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
