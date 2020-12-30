BidaskClub Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.30. Gravity has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gravity by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after buying an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gravity by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

