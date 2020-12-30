Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

ENDP opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

