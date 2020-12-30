Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,370.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,503,030 shares of company stock valued at $609,118,001 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

