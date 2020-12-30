Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 1.9%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 108,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$81.33 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74.

About Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

