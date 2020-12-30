Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Down 1%

Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 391,789 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

