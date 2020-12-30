Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) Shares Up 1.3%

Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.63. 7,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 6,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 33.87% of Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

