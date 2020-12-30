CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,146.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.