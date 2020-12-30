BidaskClub Upgrades Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) to “Hold”

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.77. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $375,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.