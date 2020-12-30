Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,716. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

