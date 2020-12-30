ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $2,328,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,518 shares of company stock worth $11,916,437 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

