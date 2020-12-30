WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.05. 8,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 96.9% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 124,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,633,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000.

