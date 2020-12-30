Traders Purchase High Volume of Innovative Industrial Properties Call Options (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,403 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

