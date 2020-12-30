Thor Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,336 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,813 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 101.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

