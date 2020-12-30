StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Financial Contrast

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.79 $58.19 million $0.61 14.98

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 22.34%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Summary

Barings BDC beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

