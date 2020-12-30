Head-To-Head Comparison: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 21.24% 7.51% 1.30% Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58%

Risk & Volatility

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 2.20 $6.25 million $0.32 10.78 Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.33 $13.30 million N/A N/A

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

