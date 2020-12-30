Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) Financial Survey

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

47.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Information Services Group and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Jade Art Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.57 $3.34 million $0.16 19.75 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

