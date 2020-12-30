HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $67.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $70.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $46.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $626.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

