International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

INSW opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

