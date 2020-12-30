LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $638.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

