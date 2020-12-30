Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:UA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

