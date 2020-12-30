Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 298,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

