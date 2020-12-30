Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

