The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:TCS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

