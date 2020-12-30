BidaskClub Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Hold

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of DDD opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

