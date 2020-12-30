FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $325.00 target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.56 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

