FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $325.00 target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.20.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.56 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.
In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
