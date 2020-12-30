Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

