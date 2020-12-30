Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

