Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) versus Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Head-To-Head Survey

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20% Kering N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Huize and Kering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 2.60 $2.14 million N/A N/A Kering $17.79 billion 5.01 $2.59 billion $2.95 23.92

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Huize and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kering 1 5 5 0 2.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huize beats Kering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, Girard-Perregaux, Boucheron, Ulysse Nardin, Pomellato, DoDo, Kering, Qeelin, CourrÃ¨ges, Montblanc, Cartier, and AlaÃ¯a brands. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce sites. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

