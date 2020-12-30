Reviewing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Brady alerts:

This table compares Brady and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.11% 13.80% 10.22% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

This table compares Brady and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 2.47 $112.37 million $2.11 24.30 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 11.92 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brady and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Conversion Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.