Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

WAF stock opened at €128.45 ($151.12) on Wednesday. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

