Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDGR. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $50,680,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 216,061 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $11,637,045.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976,019 shares of company stock worth $292,484,226 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

