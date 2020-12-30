The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

