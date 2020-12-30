Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a one year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

