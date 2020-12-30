Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a one year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a one year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.