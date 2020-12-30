Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

