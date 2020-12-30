Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.90.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.