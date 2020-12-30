Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 9.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were down 9.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $111.40. Approximately 30,060,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,373,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.39.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares in the company, valued at $131,412,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,387 shares of company stock valued at $59,158,059. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

