Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,398. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $168,328,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

