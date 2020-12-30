Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 30th

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Sotera Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE:SHC opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

