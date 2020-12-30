MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Up 7.3% on Insider Buying Activity

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 195,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 131,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 99,463 shares of company stock worth $1,321,240. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDVL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

MedAvail Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

