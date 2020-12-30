Traders Buy High Volume of Juniper Networks Call Options (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 2,324 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

