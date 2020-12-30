BlueCity Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 4th

BlueCity’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 4th. BlueCity had issued 5,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $84,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of BlueCity’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLCT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlueCity in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

