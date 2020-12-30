Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

