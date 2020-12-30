Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NYSE PRU opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

