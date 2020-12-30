Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.
NYSE PRU opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
