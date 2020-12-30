The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $863.45.

NYSE:SAM opened at $978.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $947.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

