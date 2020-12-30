News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in News by 294.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

