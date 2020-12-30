Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

