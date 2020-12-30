Robin Goodfellow Buys 10,000 Shares of Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) Stock

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Shares of EDGH opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.80. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

