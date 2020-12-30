MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Insider Simon Cole Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) insider Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Simon Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

LON:MVR opened at GBX 3.79 ($0.05) on Wednesday. MelodyVR Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54.

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.